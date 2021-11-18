Home NSW Health Updates As restrictions in NSW lift and kids return to school and childcare,

As restrictions in NSW lift and kids return to school and childcare, it’s important to keep up COVID-safe behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory and viral illnesses.
• Wash your hands regularly, and remind your kids to do the same! Soap and water is best to prevent all viruses, not just COVID-19
• Encourage your kids to sneeze into their elbow or a tissue
• Make sure you and your kids are up to date with all vaccines.
• If symptoms persist following a negative COVID-19 test, see your doctor

