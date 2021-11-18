As restrictions in NSW lift and kids return to school and childcare, it’s important to keep up COVID-safe behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory and viral illnesses.

• Wash your hands regularly, and remind your kids to do the same! Soap and water is best to prevent all viruses, not just COVID-19

• Encourage your kids to sneeze into their elbow or a tissue

• Make sure you and your kids are up to date with all vaccines.

• If symptoms persist following a negative COVID-19 test, see your doctor