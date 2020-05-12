As India’s longest-running non-fiction franchise completes 25 Years, ZEE celebrates the power of music in unlocking humanity

While humanity strives to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, we need a strong force to bind us as a collective and inspire us, as a community, to rally and support the front-line care-givers and workers who have toiled selflessly for the greater good. And there is nothing better than Music which holds the amazing power to unite, heal and uplift the mood of the nation.

Ever since its inception 25 years ago, India’s longest-running non-fiction franchise – Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has leveraged the power of music in uplifting the common man – giving him the country’s most definitive platform to showcase his singing talent. It is only befitting, then, that with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa crossing its 25-year milestone in 2020, ZEE is all set to leverage its network strength by way of a truly unique initiative that endeavours to help humanity rise above the gloom of the pandemic through the power of music.

This industry-first phenomenon ‘Ek Desh Ek Raag’ will start on 23rd May with a 25-hour Music Marathon on digital with over 350 performances by popular singers across 11 ZEE Social Pages that capture the vibrancy of the sur, taal and spirit of every Indian sub-culture. Viewers will have the opportunity to do their bit for the underprivileged by contributing to GIVEINDIA- India’s largest and most trusted giving platform through an active ‘Donate’ Link during the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa LIVE-athon.

The 25 Year milestone will culminate in a grand Ek Desh Ek Raag concert on 24th May, 7 PM onwards in 10 national languages across 19 ZEE channels with the most iconic faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Udit Narayan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, Sourav Ganguly, Kamal Khan, Vijay Prakash and Debojit amongst many others singing from the confines of their homes. The concert will feature some of the biggest singers, composers, musicians and contestants from across the length and breadth of the nation, true to its promise of – ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’.