ARMAAN MALIK DEBUTS FIRST ENGLISH-LANGUAGE SONG “CONTROL”

Today, Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik releases “Control” via Arista Records. The single marks his first English-language song and first release on Arista Records. Armaan collaborated with industry vet, Wayne Wilkins (Natasha Bedingfield, Beyoncé) on the track. Armaan and Wayne, who is also of Indian descent, meticulously seeded a few Indian inflections throughout the track’s bouncy pop ear candy.

“’Control’ is a song that describes the push and pull feeling of being trapped in a controlling relationship and how confusing it can be to want in, but also want out. It’s inspired by relationships I’ve seen around me,” says the 24-year-old singer-songwriter.

With over a billion global streams, 17 million followers, and a musical resume a mile long, the 24-year-old has cemented his position in the South Asian music industry and now, Armaan sets out to be the first Indian artist to break into the global pop market.

It has been a lifelong dream for Armaan to sing and write English music as well as be the first musical artist to truly represent India on a global stage. “This music is inside of me, it’s my DNA,” says Armaan. “This has always been my trajectory.”