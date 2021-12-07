Are there lots of COVID-19 cases in your area?

There are things you can do to help you to stay safe:

• Collect your groceries using click and collect

• When you leave home wear a mask and keep your distance from others

• Exercise outdoors

• Catch up with friends outside

• Avoid the crowds and stay away from high risk places such as shopping centres

Getting vaccinated is your best protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19.

Even if you have mild symptoms, get tested and self-isolate until you get a negative result.