Are there lots of COVID-19 cases in your area?

There are things you can do to help you to stay safe:
• Collect your groceries using click and collect
• When you leave home wear a mask and keep your distance from others
• Exercise outdoors
• Catch up with friends outside
• Avoid the crowds and stay away from high risk places such as shopping centres
Getting vaccinated is your best protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19.
Even if you have mild symptoms, get tested and self-isolate until you get a negative result.
Check out the data for your area: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/data-and-statistics

