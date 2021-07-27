APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR YOUTH PROJECTS

Young people will develop the skills and knowledge they need to support future employment, education and training opportunities through a NSW Government grant program which opens today.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said community groups, not-for-profits and councils can now apply for up to $50,000 to run youth-focused initiatives through the Youth Opportunities program.

“We want young people to be engaged in their local communities and participate in grass-roots programs that will provide them with a platform to gain meaningful employment and learn new skills,” Mr Henskens said.

“The focus this year will be on organisations delivering programs that build tangible skills or qualifications that will help with future job opportunities.”

The Youth Opportunities Grants provide one-off, time-limited grants between $10,000 and $50,000. Since the program began in 2012, Youth Opportunities has provided $13.3 million to 282 projects across NSW.

Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women Bronnie Taylor said the program has been helping young people across the state reach their full potential for almost a decade.

“This year’s grants will focus on jobs and skills to ensure we can equip young people all across the state with the tools they need to thrive where they live,” Mrs Taylor said.

“We’re building a safer, stronger regional NSW and these grants will mean young people can participate in community activities, have fun and make connections while picking up skills for life.”