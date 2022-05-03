APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR RIVERBANK RESTORATION GRANTS

Landcare and environmental groups can now apply for funding to repair and restore their properties damaged by drought, bushfires or floods.

The $3 million Landcare Riparian Restoration Grant program will provide funding of up to $50,000 for groups to carry out on-ground projects such as riverbank and stream restoration, on-farm erosion works and tree planting.

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said restorative works have never been more important following a tough few years for the state.

“When a natural disaster strikes, it is critical that as a Government, we do all we can to get landholders back on their feet as quickly as possible,” Mr Saunders said.

“The extreme weather events that we have seen over the past five years have really taken a toll on riverbanks and riparian zones across regional NSW.

“Projects funded through this initiative will help restore these damaged riparian zones by mitigating erosion, which will also help strengthen them to be more resilient.

“These projects will also provide boost for regional economies, with the funds provided allowing successful applicants to engage local contractors to deliver the works.”

Grants of up to $50,000 are available for each incorporated Landcare or natural resource management group. Joint submissions between multiple groups will also be considered up to a total value of $200,000.

Applications close on Friday, 3 June at 5pm. For more information, to register for the information session and to apply, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/landcare-grants

The Landcare Riparian Restoration Grant program is funded through the NSW Government’s $200 million Regional Recovery Package.