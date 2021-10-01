APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT SUPPORT

Charitable not-for-profit organisations facing financial impacts from COVID-19 restrictions can now apply for the NSW Government’s support package which has been boosted to $330 million.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the COVID-19 JobSaver Payment expansion and extension would support eligible registered charities working in the social services and animal welfare sectors.

“These organisations have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support our most vulnerable people and this package will provide them with financial support,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We’ve reduced the turnover reduction threshold for registered charities in the social services and animal welfare sectors from 30 per cent to 15 per cent so that organisations can get acess to the support they need to continue delivering important services.”

The Government’s total commitment to the expansion of JobSaver for this sector now amounts to $280 million, after JobSaver was extended in line with restrictions being extended. A $50 million Social Sector Support Fund is also available to assist not-for-profits in continuing to support our communities through the impacts of the pandemic.

The Fund will provide grants to eligible not-for-profits and a Workforce Surge Payment to support social sector organisations to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks, for example where staff have had to isolate.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said not-for-profits play a pivotal role in the social services sector, delivering support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“This targeted and multilayered support package will ease financial pressures for not-for-profits so that they can focus on continuity of their services,” Mr Henskens said.

“Our Government is working hard to support the social services sector during this challenging time and this financial package is another example of ways we’re assisting non-government organisations across NSW.”