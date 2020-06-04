APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR $14 MILLION CROWN RESERVES IMPROVEMENT FUND

Crown land managers and community groups that use Crown land are invited to apply for a share of $14 million in grants to upgrade and maintain community facilities and reserves across NSW.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said applications for the NSW Government’s Crown Reserves Improvement Fund are open until 10 July 2020.

“I strongly encourage applications to the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund to maintain and upgrade Crown reserves for residents to use and enjoy and to support important community organisations,” Mrs Pavey said.

“Residents need quality natural spaces to relax and rejuvenate and the fund maintains and improves public reserves that provide green open recreational space and help protect our environmental diversity.

“The fund also upgrades facilities on Crown land used by organisations that are at the heart of our communities, like surf life saving clubs, showgrounds, scouts and girl guide groups, the RSPCA and PCYC, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW State Emergency Service.”

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the grant program would be welcome news to communities who will benefit from improved access to great quality public spaces.

“This year’s funding will prioritise restoring and strengthening the resilience of public facilities and Crown reserves that have suffered through bushfires, drought and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Stokes said.

“We also want to make it easier for the community to walk and cycle with new tracks and trails across and between reserves and open spaces.”

Grant applications are now open to Crown reserve managers, community groups who use Crown land, and freehold showgrounds for projects that can deliver social, cultural, environmental or economic benefits to their local communities.

Last year the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund supported 345 projects across NSW, including new recreational infrastructure and improvements to nature reserves, showgrounds, public halls, surf life saving facilities, scout and girl guide halls, caravan parks, amenities blocks, and playground equipment.