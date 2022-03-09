APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR FLOOD DISASTER RECOVERY SMALL BUSINESS GRANT

NSW small businesses and not-for-profits (NFP) affected by the severe weather and floods in February and March 2022 can now apply for up to $50,000 in government support.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the Flood Disaster Recovery Small Business Grants would provide a much needed lifeline to small businesses hard hit by the widespread flooding and the Government would endeavor to get money into bank accounts as quickly as possible.

“We know that Government support in times of disaster can be the difference that helps keep a business open. We will do everything we can to ensure the people and businesses hit by these floods get back on their feet,” he said.

“We understand the pressure that small businesses are facing and successful applicants should expect to see funds in their accounts within 5-10 business days.”

Treasurer Matt Kean said the grants could be used to cover the cost of clean-up and repairs or to restock and reopen.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local communities. They are often the primary source of income for entire families and support the bulk of local jobs,” Mr Kean said.

“For some communities, the local petrol station is also the corner shop, so it is critical we support our businesses to get back on their feet as soon as possible. When we support our businesses, we support our residents, and we support our communities.

“Payments of up to $50,000 can go towards the cost of safety inspections, building repairs, cleaning equipment, materials needed to resume trade, disposing of debris and spoiled stock, or leasing temporary space.”

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said businesses could apply via the Service NSW website or by calling a Service NSW Business Concierge on 13 77 88.

“The grants are being delivered by Service NSW in partnership with Resilience NSW and the Commonwealth Government under a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement,” Mr Dominello said.

“Please talk to a Service NSW Business Concierge who can talk you through the process.”

Businesses owners that have been affected by floods and severe storms can stay up to date with the latest support options on the Service NSW website.

Businesses that would like to be connected with support can register for a call back from a Business Concierge here, or call 13 77 88 for assistance.

Applications can be submitted at https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-february-and-march-2022-storm-and-flood-disaster-recovery-small-business-grant. Applications will remain open until 30 June 2022.

Primary producers can also access grants of up to $75,000 through the Rural Assistance Authority with information available at: https://www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance/storm-and-flood-programs/sdg-february-2022