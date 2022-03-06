Aparshakti Khurana takes a break from his Delhi shoot schedule to be present at his wife Aakriti Ahuja’s event La Feria in Chandigarh which is set to take place this weekend on 5th and 6th March at Chandigarh Club

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are definitely one of the most the adorable couples – be it in real life and or their undeniable chemistry one can see on their social media.

Aparshakti who has been busy shooting for his brand new project, Berlin in Delhi and Agra wanted to ensure he is present at his wife’s entrepreneurial ventures.

Aakriti runs her own events company and under which she hosts a spectacular flea in Chandigarh, which is set to take place this weekend at Chandigarh Club.

Aakriti is extremely hard working and has successfully started her business which does unique events such as these under the brand name of LaFeria.

Aparshakti flew to Chandigarh ahead of the event to ensure he’s present to assist and help his wife ahead of her big event.