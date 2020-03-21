Anupamaa’s launch deferred by Star Plus due to Coronavirus outbreak

Star Plus’ upcoming show Anupamaa that was slated to go on air from 16th March onwards shall now launch at a later date. Owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus and in regards to the safety of the entire cast and crew, the network has decided to move the on-air launch date ahead. Anupamaa is the Hindi remake of Sreemoyee that airs on Star Jalsha, produced by Magic Moments and story by Leena Gangopadhyay. Rajan Shahi, the maker of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the showrunner for this serial. The titular role of Anupamaa is essayed by popular television actor, Rupali Ganguly and supported by a talented ensemble cast including Sudhanshu Pandey as her husband in the show.

Rupali Ganguly shared, “Anupamaa is a show that will strike an emotional chord with audiences. Due to the prevalent Coronavirus outbreak in our country, it is in the best interest of the show and the unit to delay the launch. This is a very special project for all of us and it’s a big decision to postpone the launch. When I see Anupamaa from an audience’s perspective, I feel each episode is shot beautifully and will touch their heart. Blessed to be a part of this show and to get so much love from everyone. May we tide over these trying times with safety and precaution”.