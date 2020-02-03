Ankita Lokhande starts her 2020 with a jam-packed January

Ankita Lokhande has started this new decade with a bang. A few days after the New year’s, the actor flew to Jaipur to start the shoot of her upcoming film Baaghi 3 which also stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

This schedule kick-started this month in Jaipur and Ankita, who plays a pivotal part in this third instalment of the action franchise, is all geared up for her role. The actor received a lot of appreciation for her Hindi film debut last year with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

And this is not all! She has finished the Baaghi 3 schedule and has flown to Jammu to shoot for yet another project. The details of this film have been kept under wraps and will be a big surprise for her fans soon.

Talking about the same, Ankita Lokhande says, “I was blessed with such positive responses last year and this year is also promising. I started the year on a high note with Baaghi 3. The script is amazing and my character in it is intense and challenging. The film is a huge franchise and that adds the responsibility as well as excitement for me as an actor. Right from Jaipur, I flew to Jammu for another project. I cannot talk about it much right now but it is another interesting story which I am looking forward to. Jammu in January is cold and pristinely beautiful. I am already excited for the audience to see how we have captured this beauty.”