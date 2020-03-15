Ankit Siwach to make an entry in SET’s Beyhadh 2

Sony Entertainment Television’s thriller drama Beyhadh 2′ is not going off-air and the audiences can’t be more happy. Like its previous season, this season is getting tremendous response from the audience. Beyhadh 2 has become a topic of discussion due to its gorgeous sets and superb presentation of the characters. As the show is taking so many unexpected twists and turns, to add to the suspense and thrill, there is a new character that is going to be introduced in it. This character is going to change the whole plot and will give a new turn to Maya’s play of taking revenge from MJ.

To add more spice to the show, a known face of the telly town, TV actor Ankit Siwach, will soon be making an entry in the show. He will be seen playing a negative role for the first time; Vikram Jai Singh, opposite Jennifer Winget.

Talking about his role AnkitSiwach shared, “Vikram happens to be one of the pivotal parts of Maya’s life when she was going through the trauma 10 years ago, caused by MJ. Vikram and Maya share a past which didn’t turn out well and now Vikram has come back in to Maya’s life. He is hurt and has returned for revenge. He is in immense pain brought upon him by Maya, which he is now going to channel against her. Vikram is a sorted character but as he is quite engrossed in seeking revenge, there are layers of grey in him. My character will add to the drama and make the show spicier.”

He further added, “I am quite excited to play this character as for the first time, I am playing a grey character which is completely negative with no signs of positivity. Beyhadh 2 is a brand in itself and I will be sharing screen space with Jennifer, about which I am really excited and happy. Every character in the show is defined and it gives immense space for creativity and it’s interesting to play along with it.”

It will be interesting to see what turns the show is going to take with this new entry.