Anjali Tatrari learns to ride a bike for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Actors Varun Badola (Amber Sharma) and Anjali Tatrari (Nia Sharma) are always seen having fun on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The on-screen father daughter duo share a very strong bond off-screen too. For a sequence in the show, Niya will be seen riding a bike. She refused to use a body double and sought help from his on-screen father Amber aka Varun Badola who readily agreed to teach her bike riding.

In the sequence, Niya and Amber decide to do something never done before to distract themselves and Amber suggests that she rides a bike. Amber teaches Nia how to ride and bike and when she finally rides it on her own, Amber feels proud of his daughter. Niya felt nostalgic as she recalls of her childhood days when her father taught her how to ride a bicycle. A week prior to the day of shooting the scene, Varun taught Anjali the skill of riding a bike.

Sharing her experience of learning to ride a bike, Anjali shared, “One thing off my check list! One of the scenes in the show required me to ride a bike. At first, I was scared as I have never done that before but then I took it as a challenge to learn bike riding and asked the production team to not get a body double for the scene. I enjoy taking up new challenges as I feel challenges help people face their fears and grow stronger than before. Varun sir comes for the shoot on bike and I am glad that he agreed at once to teach me bike riding. For a week, he came early on the sets to teach me the skill of riding bike and now I am pretty confident that I can ride a bike without any fear.”