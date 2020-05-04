Anangsha Biswas reminds people not to abandon their pets as the virus doesn’t spread from animals

With shooting stopped and everybody confined to their homes amid the nationwide COVID 19 lockdown, actors and actresses can be seen utilizing the time doing household chores. While some can be seen trying their hands at cooking, some are busy cleaning the house. However, those who have pets, are utilizing their quarantine days to try and spend maximum time with their furry friends who have now become a favorite on social media. And One such social media favorite is Anangsha Biswas’s Leila and Rambo!

Anangsha Biswas Recently shared a video on her social media account and has captured the hearts of netizens who are showering it with love! While the actress is spending quality time with her furry friends, she has also taken up the responsibility to remind people time and again not to abandon their pets as the virus doesn’t spread from animals.