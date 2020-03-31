An interesting insight on Amazon Original Four More Shots Please Season 2 by creator, Rangita Pritish Nandy

Rangita Pritish Nandy, Creator, Four More Shots Please! said “Season on season it’s our constant attempt to cover new ground on all aspects of the show while still keeping it familiar and aspirational for our viewers, returning and new. So much about friendship is being able to travel together, explore new worlds and letting those new worlds inspire you and your closest relationships.

Season 1 we road-tripped to Goa, season 2 we’ve leapt across the seas and headed to gorgeous Istanbul and gone nearer home to Udaipur. These places add scale, a throbbing vibe and charm to the show. Of course, the millennial Mumbai story remains a big part of the friendship between our four; its sites, its people, its streets. Amazon Original Four More Shots Please is nothing without south Mumbai but Udaipur and Istanbul partner Mumbai well as we take our story forward.”

The second season of the Amazon Original Series, Four More Shots Please! will launch on 17 April, 2020 on Prime Video in India and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.