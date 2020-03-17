Amyra Dastur stuns in her last music video Jee Karr Daa by Harrdy Sandhu, calls it a ‘beautiful and fun experience’

When 2019 began, little did Amyra Dastur realise that it was going to be the start of big things! After delivering some knockout performances in films like Judgmentall Hai Kya and Prassthanam, the actress climbed up the charts and turned out to be a hot property for several filmmakers and brands. While she has already bagged a few top projects, she just dropped her latest music video Jee Karr Daa, that has been sung by Harrdy Sandhu. The peppy urban dance track, presented by Sony Music India, written by Mellow D, Akull & composed by Akull, has Amyra romancing Punjabi pop sensation Harrdy Sandhu. Shot in the picturesque locales of Istanbul and Cappadocia, Jee Karr Daa is colourful, vibrant and lavish.

Amyra reveals Harrdy’s team approached her for the same. “We shot the song on Diwali last year in October. Harrdy’s team contacted me because they wanted a girl who could dance and has a strong following on social media. It’s the most expensive music video Sony India has made and it’s a definite visual treat. We shot for three days and we were travelling all over Turkey so it was a little hectic but a lot of fun.”

Talking about the places she shot the song at, the pretty heroine tells us, “We were shooting on the rooftops in Istabul with a view of the entire city. And Cappadocia was breathtakingly beautiful. We stayed in the Cappadocia Cave Suites main and woke up at 4 in the morning to shoot in the hot air balloons that you see in the video. The winds don’t allow you you to fly post 8:30am and we only had 2hrs to get that magical sequence which came out so well!”

Ask her what drew her to the song and she exclaims, “It’s a cool, fun dance number and I’m tired of doing just the boring slow romantic songs. The entire concept was new for me, hence, I couldn’t say no to it.”

About Harrdy, Amyra shares a funny incident and says, “Last year by the time we shot this video, his song Naah Goriye had come out in Bala and I become a fan. Later I realised almost ALL his songs are on my workout playlist! So when they sent me this song, I immediately started dancing to it and knew it was gonna be a hit amongst my generation.