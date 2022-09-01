Amity University collaborates with ITEC to conduct ‘In-service training of editors and journalists of Maldives’

Amity Institute of Training and Development and Amity School of Communication, Amity University Uttar Pradesh organized an “In-service training of editors and journalists of Maldives program”, in collaboration with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India, from 22nd August- 29th August, to provide training to 20 editors and journalists from the Maldives.

The objectives of the training programme were to develop professional skills to improve reach, impressions, and engagements through Indian media experience, learn the tenets of a feature story, opinion piece and blog, understand the nature of work in the multimedia environment, methods of media product preparation in different sign systems such as verbal, audio, video, graphics, and animation, understand, create, and maintain the pillars of digital trust and reputation and appreciate media ethics & code of conduct.

Delivering the valedictory address, the guest of honour, Ms Pooja Tillu, deputy high commissioner India in Male, said, “The training program has been very helpful in capacity-building and such programs are the key pillars in building strong bilateral partnerships. In an ever-evolving world, digital media has become inescapable, and the training programme provided an excellent platform for Maldives media personnel to upgrade their skills and stay relevant in the current scenario. We wish to conduct more such training programs and student exchange programs to enhance the knowledge and learning of the students.” She also invited Amity to the Maldives to explore possibilities of collaboration, which can help both countries.

Addressing the gathering during the Valedictory Program, Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group stated, “This Training programme is very important for both the countries as it is a step towards strengthening the relationship between the two countries. In the current geo-political scenario, media plays a very significant role as it is responsible for the kind of stories and news which is published, which have a direct impact on the people of a country. Amity is constantly committed to the development of the country and by organizing these training programmes, there is a cross-cultural exchange of ideas, thoughts and opinions, where we can identify the areas where we can mutually help and support each other.” He also shared his vision to start a School of Communication and School of Tourism and Hospitality in the Maldives.

Guest of honour, Mr Alok Mehta, Padma Shree, eminent journalist, said, “Amity not only imparts education but also promotes the values and culture of India. It was a valuable training programme through which the media of both countries can work together and strengthen the collaboration between the two countries. The programme will also create awareness about health, education and well-being of society and peaceful existence for all human beings. Cyber Security has become a major concern, considering the evolution of science and technology. There is a need for an exchange of ideas on legal rights, journalism and issues about the general masses for both countries.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University, said, “The training programme is a testimony of Amity’s commitment to strengthen the relationship with other countries by organizing such beneficial and insightful training programmes. The media professionals of Maldives have benefitted immensely from this training programme, as evident from their feedback.”

“Journalists have a huge responsibility of writing stories which have an impact on the minds of the readers and create the perception about their country. We plan to introduce student exchange programmes with the Maldives which can be fruitful for both the nations”, he added.

Highlighting the significance of the Programme, Dr Nitin Batra, CEO, Amity Institute of Training & Development (AITD), said, “Amity is delighted to conduct this training programme, in collaboration with Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation. Our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji, has also highlighted the need to strengthen the strategic ties between India and Maldives, therefore, this training programme holds great significance. The feedback of the participants has been heartening and positive, with scope for further improvement. The training programme would be useful for the growth and development of the media professionals from Maldives and Amity wishes to conduct many such training programmes in the future.”

Sharing his experience of attending the training programme, Mr Jaadulla Saeed, a senior journalist from the Maldives said, “The training programme was very helpful for all of us and we received valuable guidance and knowledge about journalism from very seasoned media personnel of India. It was a memorable experience, and we thank Amity for organizing such an insightful training programme.”

Ms Safa Hassan, Journalist, Maldives, expressed her delight while attending this highly beneficial training programme and termed learning, knowledge and experience, as the key takeaways from this Programme.

The eight-day training programme comprised more than 15 sessions, experts and guest speakers, 3 visits to media houses, 2 study tours and 110 pages of handout/workbook. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Prof. R.M. Aggarwal, IFS (Retd.), Addl. Director General, Amity Centre for International Cooperation and Alliances (ACICA) and Certificates of Appreciation were presented to all the participants who attended the training programme.