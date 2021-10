Amitabh Bachchan was greeted with delight when Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh presented the megastar with a wholesome surprise.

The Bollywood power-couple who recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, shared about their latest venture ‘Imagine Meats’ and gifted Amitabh Bachchan with a unique hamper of the products.