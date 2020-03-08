Amit Sadh: Angry Young Man, No More!

With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation – Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal bout their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

The ardent fans of the show will be delighted to get up close and personal with actor Amit Sadh. From his days of struggle to reprising challenging roles alongside the stalwarts of Bollywood, Amit Sadh will spill a lot of beans in the upcoming episode. In fact, he even spoke about his mean streak. The actor was at his candid best while speaking about he transformed from an angry young man to the calm guy that he is today!

While talking about the transformation, Amit revealed to Kannan, “To be honest, I was an angry young man to everyone around due to my actions, but people close to me knew the true Amit Sadh. In fact, a lot of my friends used to ask me, what had happened to me? One fine day, I realised the futility of my anger and I changed. Since then, there has been no looking back. I have become calm and a lot more confident as a person.”

Amit Sadh might have won many hearts with his fantastic performances, but it is the actor’s honesty that has completely moved us!