ALMOST $1 BILLION OF PPE SECURED FOR COVID-19 BATTLE

The NSW Government has purchased almost $1 billion of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect frontline emergency workers, medical staff and the public.

The stockpile – containing hundreds of millions of pieces of protective equipment – is being held in a number of secure facilities in secret locations around Sydney, ready for use.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the collection of face masks, face shields, gloves and surgical gowns was a sign of the Government’s commitment to ensuring NSW was fully prepared.

“While NSW has successfully flattened the curve for now, we know the battle against this global pandemic is still a reality and we’re not taking any chances,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“That’s why we’ve spent almost $1 billion on PPE to ensure our frontline workers have the key safety equipment they need to fight this virus, and keep NSW residents safe.”

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the Government had adopted a strategic approach to managing PPE supplies since worldwide shortages emerged at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re confident we have now secured adequate stocks of PPE to meet our medium-term needs,” Mr Ayres said.

“That’s thanks in part to the efforts of NSW companies registered to produce or supply PPE through the Government’s Emergency Supplies portal, established last month,” Mr Ayres said.

“The procurement team including NSW Police, NSW Treasury and NSW Health with support from Rod McGeoch has done an excellent job to ensure NSW has what it needs for the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve identified hundreds of new suppliers of these critical products through the portal and it has shone a light on the tremendous capacity of NSW companies.

“In addition, we’re also helping businesses connect with PPE suppliers through our new portal specifically for industry and the community, launched last week.”