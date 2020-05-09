Allu Arjun’s top 5 Hindi Dubbed Movies that will keep you entertained during this lockdown

Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo:

We have to start the list with the recent blockbuster of Stylish Star- Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. The film broke all the records worldwide making it one of the highest-grossing film of Allu Arjun. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film became a commercial success, collection over 300 crores at the box office. The music of the film is loved by people across the world, the songs of the film like Butta Bomma, Ramulo Ramula is trending on various platforms like Tik Tok since its release. The film received an enormous amount of love especially for the Allu Arjun’s performance, musical score by S. Thaman, and the script and screenplay penned by Trivikram. The film was also trending at No.1 position on Netlfix India.

Sarrainodu:

It is one of the most watches south Indian Hindi dubbed movies. Released on 22 April, the film became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2016. Allu Arjun’s character and his action won hearts of not only the Telugu audience but also the Hindi speaking audience. The Hindi dubbed is still running successfully on our TV channels and is garnering immense love

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham:

This 2017 release directed by Harish Shankar, was largely appreciated for its action and of course comedy. The film also won many awards. Allu Arjun’s character is loved by all age group from children to adults making it a major satellite hit.

Son of Satyamurthy:

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas who also directed his recent blockbuster Ala Vaikhunthapuramaloo, The film had the third-highest opening-day gross in the history of Telugu cinema. S/O Satyamurthy was a blockbuster and is still garnering love from cinema lovers across the country

Main Hu Lucky: The Racer aka Race Gurram:

This film marked the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with Surender Reddy and S. Thaman which worked out amazingly well. Race Gurram was one of the few films to run for 50 days in 159 centres and 100 days in 26 centres worldwide. This film is loved by audience across the country.