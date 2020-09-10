Alia’s new avatar reminds me of my office days- Anusha Mishra

Sony SAB’s light-hearted comedy show, Carry on Alia, recently introduced an exciting new storyline as Alia along with other teachers embark on a new journey as television news reporters. Sony SAB’s bubbly Alia witnessed a new makeover where she continues her journey from classroom to newsroom.

With the revamp of the show, Anusha Mishra, who plays Alia, will now be seen playing the role of a news anchor. Talking about this new experience and the development in the storyline, Anusha said, “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to essay a different avatar of the same character. It has been such an amazing journey as Alia so far and this new phase is all the more fun and promises to spread laughter and smile. Alia continues to be equally bubbly, confident and full of life, this new career shift will present an entirely new side of her. What I love about this new chapter, is the way every character comes together to support one another and their livelihoods. Every character will be seen tackling a new aspect of news reporting while making it their very own by adding their unique characteristic to the job. Like, Alok who was a sports teachers, has now taken over as a sports reporter.”

Talking about the show her preparations for this new role, Anusha said, “After a heartbreaking end of their careers as teachers, Carry on Alia takes the viewers to an entirely new chapter where Alia and all the teachers rebuild their careers after losing their jobs. It will be exciting for the viewers to watch how their journey from classroom to newsroom progresses. I think I am feeling the same as Alia, totally unexperienced of being a news reporter. To get the nuances correct, I am watching news a lot lately and observing the anchors, their body language and stance. I am also trying to get used to the fact that I am no longer wearing saris for most of the scenes. This new avatar reminds me of my office days.”

She further added, “Alia wants to ‘Carry On’ with complete dedication and I hope that everyone supports her and the entire family of Carry on Alia with equal love. The journey of setting up the news channel ‘Desh Ki Dhadkan’ has just begun. Hop on this fun-filled ride as Alia and team are set on a mission to solve fun and thrilling incidents using their journalism skills and out-of-the-box ideas.”

