Ali Fazal is very experimenting actor and Pankaj Sir is an inspiration

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, we all know that the entertainment industry and other industries have stopped functioning. Celebrity and common people are stuck in there home and following the rules and regulations, but those who are not following the rules Police are taking strict action against them. as the day passes by, people are taking Coronavirus seriously and obeying the rules and regulations. Bollywood celebrities are raising awareness on there social media and urging people to stay at home and stay safe, But they are also missing, going to shoots and there colleague’s.

A year ago ‘Mirzapur’ Web series was released and it was a big hit after the first series people are eagerly waiting for the second instalment to get released if the source is to be believed, now makers have completed the work on Mirzapur 2 but they still have to decide about the release date while waiting for Mirzapur 2 release Anangsha Biswas is also missing her co-stars. Actress Anangsha Biswas who played the role of Zarina in Mirzapur part 1 will be back in Mirzapur 2 as a lead actress.

Anangsha Biswas had shared some interesting facts about her co-actors while shooting the series, she said, “I am extremely thrilled about Mirzapur 2, can’t wait to binge-watch it myself. Ali I have known since my theatre days. He is an incredible actor and is not afraid of experimenting and a really nice guy. Pankaj Sir is such a humble, simple, hardworking person. He has no air what so ever about himself. I was very fortunate to share the screen space with him, so much to learn. I am inspired by him and I would like to always imbibe the virtue of being simple and humble no matter the number of achievements.

Apart from Mirzapur 2, Anangsha Biswas will be seen in much-waited Web series Hostage 2