ALBANESE GOVERNMENT DELIVERS MAJOR NBN BOOST IN 2022-23 FEDERAL BUDGET

The Albanese Government is delivering what Australians voted for and will expand full-fibre access to 1.5 million premises by 2025 with a $2.4 billion equity investment over four years in the 2022-23 Federal Budget.

This will deliver a faster and more reliable NBN to more families, communities, and businesses and allow more Australians to take advantage of an increasingly digital global economy.

Our plan will give Australians who now rely on copper connections the choice of having full fibre connections to their premises if they want a faster NBN service than their current copper wire can deliver.

This investment will benefit over 660,000 premises in regional Australia, and mean around 10 million homes and businesses across Australia will have access to speeds of up to one gigabit per second by late 2025.

For nearly a decade, the Liberal and Nationals’ oversight of the NBN has been a masterclass in technological incompetence and financial mismanagement, causing Australia to trail other developed countries on broadband quality and speeds.

Whilst this cannot be undone overnight, it’s essential we get this repair job underway.

Economic analysis commissioned by NBN Co estimates the additional Fibre to the Premises connections will deliver an additional $20 billion uplift in GDP by 2030 through connecting communities and businesses to faster and more reliable broadband services.

The construction and installation phase of the expanded fibre roll out will support an additional $2.6 billion in economic activity through to 2026.

In additional to powering the digital economy, this project will create thousands of jobs for construction workers, engineers and project managers in our regions and in our suburbs.

More information about how the Albanese Government will deliver a more connected and prosperous Australia through the 2022-23 Federal Budget will be outlined by the Treasurer on 25 October.

Quotes attributable to the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese MP –

“This is the NBN Australians voted for and it is the NBN my Government is delivering.

Australians deserve the same access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet access regardless of whether they’re logging in from the bush or the ‘burbs.

I want to bring Australians together and we’re doing that by better connecting neighbourhoods and communities.”

Quotes attributable to the Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland MP –

“So much of what we do at home depends on reliable, high-speed internet – things like study, entertainment, working from home or running a small family business.

The Albanese Government will deliver a better NBN which will improve speeds and reliability, including for regional communities, and enhance equity of access to quality broadband infrastructure.

This commitment will help to ensure no one is left behind, including in regional, rural and remote communities, and many vulnerable Australians.”