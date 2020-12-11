AKSHAY KUMAR ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INDIA’S FIRST INFLUENCER-LED ONLINE MARKET PLACE ALONGSIDE RANA DAGGUBATI

International megastar Akshay Kumar has announced that he and fellow star Rana Daggubati will be coming together to launch Socialswag, India’s first influencer-led online market place.

Socialswag, which is being hailed by many as an innovation that could change the digital landscape, will enable users to connect with celebrities, influencers, bloggers and other notable figures through personal interactions and learning forums. This will enable interactions in a number of ways such as masterclasses, live-chats, shoutouts and virtual selfies.

The new venture between Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati will certainly excite fans as the platform looks to bring the best of sport, entertainment and vocational opportunities to the forefront.

The app is set to launch across India in February 2021 and will no doubt provide an experience for fans like no other.

Speaking about the app, Akshay Kumar, said: “I have seen so many opportunities in the digital domain this year and I believe being able to connect with fans through this platform with some of our products like my Masterclass or a Virtual Selfie will give not only me, but all my peers an additional opportunity to closely connect with fans in these changing times.”

Akshay Kumar has been heavily involved in the technology world as of late, with the Bell Bottom star recently appearing in an advert for PagarBook, a government initiative, which was formulated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his policy of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to help make India more self-sufficient and sustainable.