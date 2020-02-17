Akshan recreates SRK-Kajol’s Dramatic Drop from DDLJ on Guddan !

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Guddan… Tumse Na Ho Payega, has become a favourite amongst viewers with its unique and never-seen-before concept of the country’s youngest Saas. The viewers have been loving the love-hate relationship between Akshat Jindal aka AJ (Nishant Malkani) and Guddan (Kanika Mann). After the 4 year leap, both the characters are seen in different looks owing to a drastic change in their lives after being separated from each other.

While Guddan has become a movie star, AJ has turned into an alcoholic. Despite their distance, their feelings for each other have not changed even after so many years. Both of them are very much in love, and this will evidently be seen in their upcoming dance performance as they reunite on the show. Sharing his experience Nishant said, “We shot for a very passionate dance performance where Akshat’s love and aggression will come out and Guddan will be able to sense Akshat’s love for her even today. Unprepared to confront his feelings for Guddan, Akshat will realise that his love is getting too obvious in front of Guddan during this performance, so he will then drop her on the floor just to cover up his real feelings, just like Shah Rukh had dropped Kajol at the end of Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewani in DDLJ.”

Adding to this, Kanika said, “Guddan is still convinced that there is still a lot of love between AJ and her, even though he tries to portray it differently. Their chemistry and the understanding is still the same but time has created differences. During the dance, our audience will be able to feel the temperature rising and romance at its peak right before AJ drops Guddan to cool it all down.”

Well, Akshan fans are eagerly waiting for them to reunite but only time will tell what happens.