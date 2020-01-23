Ajay Devgn kickstarts shooting for RRR after the massive success of Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn has now kickstarted shooting for S.S Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus RRR. The actor will be shooting in Hyderabad on a 25-day schedule along with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Ajay Devgn’s latest outing Tanhaji marked his 100th movie in Bollywood and has received raving reviews from across all quarters.

RRR is SS Rajamouli’s next big project after Baahubali which saw mammothian success not just in India but across international waters as well. The team of RRR has completed shooting for more than 70 percent of the movie.

The movie has an ensemble cast with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie also stars international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, RRR is a producer by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and is all set to hit the screens later this year in 10 languages.