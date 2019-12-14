Ajay Devgn celebrates Shimga in Tanhaji’s song ‘Maay Bhavani’

Being a warrior with a strong mind, Tanhaji was also a father, a husband, a brother and son of the soil. Folk music is deeply rooted in the Maratha culture. Marking an iconic moment for his family, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior showcases a special song Maay Bhavani celebrating the beautiful festival of Shimga.

Shimga represents the arrival of God and the entire village/town gets together to carry idols of the deities to their houses/ temples in Palkhis. A festival of light and colors, the song will have Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji and Kajol as Savitri Bai who will get together with the entire village to celebrate this auspicious festival.

The celebratory song has been composed by Ajay – Atul, sung by Sukhwinder Singh & Shreya Ghosal and penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Talking about the song, Om Raut shares, “Marathas were known for their enriched culture and Tanhaji was no different. We have made Maay Bhavani a special song where you will see Tanhaji celebrate Shimga which also marks an important moment of his life. This song will showcase Mr. Devgn and Kajol ma’am in their best element.”