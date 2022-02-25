Aishwarya Rajnikanth to direct love with Musafir

A promise made is a promise kept for Aishwarya Rajnikanth and Prerna V Arora. Aishwarya Rajnikanth is ready to stun us all once again with one of her most spectacular creations. She is directing a music single rather than a film for the first time in her history as a director.

We already have a teaser for the mesmerizing video #musafir, for our viewers to enjoy. Musicians from north and south are to collaborate on one of the most significant projects of the year. Actor Shivin Narang stars in the video, who has worked on outstanding projects like beyhadh2, internet wala love, and many more.

This collaboration looks as monumental as it sounds. It is in collaboration with Tipsofficial, Prerna Arora, Salman M Shaikh, and Aishwarya Rajnikanth. The teaser was released on February 14th, 2022, when love meets the world.

The song will be made available in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telegu & Malayalam. That is not all. The music and voice are provided by the extraordinary Ankit Tiwari. Lyrics will be penned by Kunaal Verma. Surely a combo no one would want to miss out on. The music video is being produced by Bayfilms (Prerna V Arora) and Salman M Shaikh.