AIBC NSW welcomes Mr Gitesh A. Sarma High Commissioner of India

The Australia India Business Council (AIBC) NSW Chapter hosted a welcome reception for Mr Gitesh A. Sarma the new High Commissioner of India to Australia on Tuesday 18, February 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel in George Street, Sydney.

Sameer Arora, AIBC NSW President, welcomed Mr Sarma and Mr Manish Gupta Consul General India, Sydney and other guests. Sameer highlighted the strong vision that both Australia and India have for promoting bilateral economic growth and emphasised AIBC’s support of this vision by implementing strategic plans with meaningful outcomes. “AIBC NSW has a well-defined strategy in place for the next 12 months, in line with AIBC National. All our initiatives are aimed towards adding value for our members and partners and to enhance the Australia India economic profile in NSW,” he said.

Mr Arora also outlined his and his team’s vision for 2020 and mentioned that AIBC NSW would work very closely with AIBC industry chapters and professionals to deliver a two-way outcome for investor friendly NSW and Indian businesses.

Manish Gupta, Consul General India, Sydney acknowledged the close working relationship between his office and the AIBC and this would continue in in 2020. The Indian business community in Australia was one of India’s biggest assets in Australia, he stated. India continued to be a growth market and offered Australian companies and investors with lots of opportunities in doing business there, including those provided by the flourishing start-up industry, he said.

”The sky is the limit,” he added.

Mr Sarma, acknowledged the warm welcome he had received in Australia. He said while it was too early for him to talk with authority on Australia, first impressions were that it was an open society with a genuine interest in India.

He said Australia had some of the finest minds in the world and had a progressive multicultural society with people from all over the world. There was a long history and relationship, with many similarities between Australia and India, and this was conducive to furthering business ties between the two nations. India was one of the most open places in the world to do business with, he added.

With the introduction of GST it now is “One Nation, One Tax” providing many great options for trade and investment. The impending visit to India by Simon Birmingham, Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, leading a major business delegation on 24–28 February 2020, would further enhance this important relationship, he added. Amitav Goswami, AIBC NSW Vice President delivered the official Vote of Thanks and acknowledged the support of AIBC stakeholders and members. Preeti Bajaj, AIBC NSW Management Committee member was Master of Ceremonies (MC) of this very successful event.