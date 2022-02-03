Aged 16 or 17? You can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose.
Studies show that immunity against COVID-19 begins to wane over time. Boosters strengthen your protection up to 86% against infection and 98% against serious illness.
If your second dose was over 3 months ago, you should get your booster dose as soon as possible.
You can get the booster after you have recovered from COVID-19, for most people this is about 4-6 weeks. We know that people who had the Delta strain have had COVID-19 again, so getting a booster can help remind your immune system and build longer lasting immunity.