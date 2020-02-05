After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai collaborate on Atrangi Re

When you talk about maverick filmmakers, one name that will prominently feature on that list has to be Aanand L Rai. The director has a unique vision but with vision like that, he needs a prolific and supportive producer who has the same passion as him to back strong content cinema, And that is where Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, steps in. In fact, in the last two years itself, the way he has positioned T-Series with the new studio model, is exemplary.

In an announcement made a few months ago, Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai mentioned about making several films together starting with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that releases on February 21. The duo announced their next venture together – Atrangi Re. The A R Rahman musical and directed by Aanand L Rai himself, this love story features Akshay kumar along with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Calling this as one of the long term association, Bhushan adds, “Aanand L Rai is one of the finest directors we have today. His stories keep you intrigued and yet feels so familiar. When he told me about Atrangi Re, I was immediately excited to do this film for him. Plus it is an AR Rahman musical. With SMZS and Atrangi Re, I also plan to do more films with Aanand and hopefully, this is going to be a really long association for the two of us.”