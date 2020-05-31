After makeup man and fans, it’s finally the producers who come for Sonal’s rescue

Actor Sonal Vengurlekar has been in news and it all started with a conversation between her makeup man where he offered her monetary help. The news of him wishing to help her became viral and then in turn was Sonal’s fans who wished to help her out.

Finally after a week of viral news and people showering their support, Sonal got a certain amount paid from her producers something which she had been asking since long.

“I don’t know if it was the news spreading like a fire or it was the goodness of people, but I am pleased to inform that from my total amount due I was paid a certain amount. I wish to thank concerned persons at CINTAA who religiously followed up for my dues. Although the amount would suffice for sometime but I would request the certain production house to release some amount each month as I totally understand their situation too, and it would be wrong for me to ask for all dues in one go. This understanding is something which can take us to places and I hope every month I get certain amount paid so that it is not heavy on their pockets as well. Lastly thank You Universe, the prayers and appeal both were heard which gives me a sigh of relief for sometime at least”.