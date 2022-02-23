Afghanistan, India and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir : A journey of a Bengali Journalist

By Indranil Halder

An amazing story!

Reported as ,”An Indian journalist who entered Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir through Afghanistan border and back to India and later on was one of the prime witnesses in the court deposition that sealed the fate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists for attacking India’s Red Fort in Delhi.”in India.

His name is Ayanjit Sen.

Who is Ayanjit Sen?

A journalist with BBC News, CNN, ESPN and several leading Indian organisations. Nearly half of his career, he has worked with international organisations in several parts of the globe including Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, France, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK and Afghanistan. A postgraduate in Journalism, Media & Cultural Studies, Cardiff University, UK. He authored a book – India’s Neighbours: Problems and Prospects and is a national advisory board member of South Asian Institute for Advanced Research & Development.

A journalist foodie and Bollywood :

Today Ayanjit is working in the digital strategy and cinemas after journalism. He owes his success to his late mother. The most memorable incident in his life was when he presented his first written book to his mother, Indrani Sen and tears were rolling down her cheeks. She said,”So you have also become a writer today.”

A postgraduate in Journalism, Media & Cultural Studies, from Cardiff University in the UK, Ayanjit worked with the BBC in Wales and London after completing my studies. He loves London. It is the city of his eternal love , which he considers as one of the cities in the world closest to his heart. He loves the serene atmosphere, down to earth attitude of the people and smoky chicken with za’atar fries in Nottinghill.

As a journalist, Ayanjit feels that journalism made him understand people better. Portraying real life stories have always been his passion. Human interest stories are the best sellers in the world of journalism today. For him, the more news is made generic, the more it moves away from the human attention now-a-days. Utopia sells but do not last long. The best part, as a journalist, is that one remains a witness to news, and often history. That is what attracts him to the profession the most.

Other then being a journalist, he is a foodie too. Loves spicy dishes. During his time in Afghanistan, he loved enjoying Kabuli Pulao (lamb and steamed rice) and Saaji Kebab (roasted chicken) as he travelled through one of the most volatile countries in the world with great food. When he was in Pakistan, the iconic Fikaa Lassi and legendary Tawa Chicken in Food Steet in Lahore were his favourites. He has officially visited different cities in Pakistan as a journalist during the Indo-Pak cricket series in 2004 too.

While working with the CNN in Hong Kong, it was a real treat for Ayanjit to understand the culture and history there. His travel to several other countries were assignment based. In Hong Kong, it was the Hu Cheng Fun (rice rolls), Hong Kong style egg tarts and Wonton noodles without fail. But his favourite dish is always Dal-Chawal (Punjabi style) and Mutton Curry (typical Bengali style) in India. For Ayanjit, food has always brought people together and is a central part of any travel experience. Its an integral part of any culture and civilization. His inquisitiveness to understand customs, cultures and cuisines in different parts of the world is only possible through travelling. This is what he treasures the most as he said, “I think it’s the best way to feel and touch it and gives an opportunity to history to peep out of the books.”

Travelling is truly what he loves too. His advise to youngsters, specially in their schools and colleges, to undertake travel to enrich themselves and their surroundings with knowledge and experience they will gain.He wants India youth to backpack around India and neighbouring countries and learn about the subcontinent. Ayanjit says, “ Learning is a never-ending process and I always believe age is just a number.” His traveller’s mindset always gave him the best of local culture, customs and cuisines. His travel through Afghanistan, India and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is now scripted for a Bollywood movie.

A film on Ayanjit Sen’s heroic journalism assignment is expected to be filmed later in the year with leading Indian cinestars. It’s a true story about an assignment in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in a militant camp, where following a major incident, had come face-to-face with death and survived. He returned back to India to tell the story. He became one of the prime prosecution witnesses in a militant attack on India’s historic Red Fort two decades ago.

Bollywood’s leading actors including Ajay Devgn are being contacted to play the role of Ayanjit Sen. During his assigment as a journalist in Afghanistan, India and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Ayanjit said,” There are several details which I recovered and handed over to our Indian agencies. Hope all those have come to some help for our country. Thankfully, I am a hostile environment-trained journalist by former army officers in India and abroad and that helped me to tackle the crisis in PoK to a large extent. It was certainly a great escape but not before doing my bit for the country. For me, I am a hardcore professional but my country comes first.” As I contacted Ayanjit for my article, he was attending Saraswati pujo in Mumbai with his friends and industry colleagues in the auspicious Basant Panchami day to enjoy delicious ‘kitchuri’ in the subcontinent while we feel proud of his commitment to India across the Indian Ocean in Land DownUnder.