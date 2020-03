ADVISORY FROM THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts wishes to advise all parents and guardians to monitor the adverse weather condition we are currently experiencing in Fiji.

Schools outside the COVID-19 restricted movement zone will remain open.

The Ministry advises Head of Schools, parents and guardians to listen to weather forecast and exercise discretion.

With the recent announcement by the Prime Minister on the confirmation of Fiji’s first COVID -19 Case, the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts will close the following schools that fall within the restricted movement zone, from Kings Road at Nacilau Junction past Matawalu Village, Ba to feeder road at Vakabuli Junction, to the Queens Road at Natalau Junction, Nadi.

44. Lautoka Muslim Primary School

45. Lautoka Andhra Sangam Primary School

46. Lautoka Central Primary School

47. Jasper Williams Primary School

48. Lovu Sangam Primary School

49. Natabua Primary School

50. St Thomas Primary School

51. Drasa Primary School

52. Gandhi Bhawan Primary School

53. Gurukul Primary School

54. Lautoka Ahmadiyya Muslim Primary School

55. Lautoka Delana Primary School

56. Saru MGM Primary School

57. Vuda District School

58. Amichandra Memorial School

59. Drasa Avenue School

60. Lautoka Arya Samaj Primary School

61. Lautoka Zhong Hua Primary School

62. Sunshine Special School

63. Lautoka School for Sp.Ed

64. Raviravi Sangam Primary School

65. Tavarau Primary School

66. Viseisei Primary School

67. Vitogo District School

68. Drasa Muslim Primary School

69. Dreketi Sangam School

70. Lololo Primary School

71. Lomolomo Public School

72. Qalitu Primary School

73. Teidamu Primary School

74. Tuvu Primary School

75. Shri Ram Govind Memorial Primary School

76. Ratu Saimoni Raseru Memorial School

77. Vakabuli Primary School

78. Deshbandhu Vitogo School

79. Wairabetia Muslim Primary School

80. Lautoka SDA Primary School

81. Sathya Sai School

82. Natabua high school

83. Drasa Secondary

84. Jasper High School

85. Lautoka Muslim College

86. Lautoka Central College

87. Tilak High School

88. Ba Provinicial College

89. St Thomas High

90. Pandit Vishnu Deo

91. Lautoka Andhra College

Students of the three boarding schools who have not been picked up by their parents will remain in the hostels. Parents are advised to ensure that their children remain at home and safe during this period. We urge parents to ensure that their children are engaged in learning activities at home.

Please continue to exercise safe hygiene practices and keep listening to regular updates in the media.

In view of the current situation the Ministry would also like to advise the general public that the 2020 Coke Games has been cancelled.