Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are ‘Mast Malang ‘ on Score Trends India Newspaper chart

Bollywood’s new action hero Aditya Roy Kapur and the most sultry actress Disha Patani has climbed the Score Trends India Newsprint leadership ladder with their smashing chemistry in film Malang.

These statistics are authenticated and researched by the US-based media tech Score Trends India.

According to the statistics, before the arrival of the promo of Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani rank was as low as 21 (January 23) and Rank 15 (January 23) respectively.

Post the promo within a week their blazing chemistry become the talk of town and the two bounced to the rank of 11 and 5 ( January 30).

Post the release both Aditya and Disha have been intensively covered in all the Newsprints across the country therefore as per February 13 statistics Aditya has acquired the 5th rank and Disha stands on the 4th position of the Newsprint board.

“Disha and Aditya’s popularity amongst the youth got them published majorly on all Newsprint platforms. And there is a likelihood of the two leading the Score Trends chart in near future,” revealed Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends India

Kaul further elaborated ,“We collect data from over 600 news sources across 14 languages in India to analyse the media. These include Facebook, Twitter, print publications, viral news on social media, broadcast and digital platforms”.

“Various sophisticated algorithms then help us to process this massive amount of data and arrive at the scores and rankings of celebrities,” conclude Kaul.