Actress Parvati Nirban talks about her latest series ‘9 hours’

Parvati Nirban is popularly known for her role in projects such as Thakka Thakka, Ishtam and Aane Pataaki, to name a few.

The actress is back on screen and this time, it’s a web show. Web series are indeed in vogue and Parvati too has joined the digital space. After making buzz in South industry, Parvati is now seen playing Girija in the web series ‘9 hours’.

The show has recently been launched on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is about a bank robbery that happens in a span of 9 hours and each episode covers 1 hour of the robbery.

Parvati’s character gets a gradual shift who ends up murdering the culprit. Speaking more of her character, Parvati Nirban shares, “What makes my character stand out is the amount of suffering that I go through and then finally come out as woman who becomes Maa Kali in bits and pieces but not entirely.

There is a transformation of my character and it’s relatable and realistic!! Hoping for people to see this and share their views.”

The actress has gone through several preparations to get into the skin of the character and has already been receiving positive feedback for her role.