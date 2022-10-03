Navratri is a celebration of good over evil. The festival is celebrated with much fervor all across the country. Devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Sony SAB’s popular mythology show Dharm Yoddha Garud will narrate the significance of Navaratri in the upcoming track. Actress Nidhi Sheth

who portrays the role of Parvati, Durga, and Sati, gets candid about her character in the show, how did she prepare for it and what changes did it bring to her life.

How has your experience been playing the role of Goddess Durga/Parvati/Sati on screen?

The last few months have been super hectic and strenuous, but I must say the experience has been fascinating and beautiful every time I change into the godly avatars. Honestly, the experience is quite divine when the whole team puts in so much effort to make you look so gracious every day.

How difficult does it get to stay true to the story?

Well, am sure the makers put in lots of effort and do their research before the scripts and story get to the actors. And we soulfully dive deep into delivering our dialogues. All I am doing as an actor is portraying our beliefs. There is a reason why it is called mythology.

How much time does it take to work on your look? Is anything specific that we should know?

Usually, it takes around 2 and a half to 3 hours on average to get ready. But it gets even more interesting when I change two to sometimes three looks in a day. I remember doing three changes from Parvati to Sati and then finally becoming Durga ji to complete the balance work in one day.

My entire makeup, hair, costume, and production team hustle hard every day to give me the final look each day. It will only get more challenging for all of us now that I am about to portray 9 Durga looks for my upcoming Navdurga track. I’m eagerly looking forward to it.

Is it challenging to maintain an authentic look?

Donning a goddess look which is as heavy an any bridal attire every day for more than 12 hours undoubtedly becomes very challenging to maintain. But when you play such a positive character, it gives you the energy to keep going.

Have there been any personal changes in your life or your perspective towards things after portraying the role on screen?

Yes, it has a sweet and very positive effect on me. I feel good vibes around me on and off set. Most of the time post pack up I get the respectful language home which surprises my family members. They enjoy, learn and reciprocate in the same way. I only have gratitude in my heart as I feel blessed to get an opportunity to portray the divine characters like Parvati, Sati and Durga.