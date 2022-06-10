Actress Adaa Khan looks ravishing in Designer Zeel Agarwal’s collection

Fashion Designer Zeel Ritu Agarwal is known to make creative and never seen before outfits. Recently, the designer’s collection was worn by popular actress Adaa Khan. A feathered theme outfit, gives pretty stylish and formal look. And we must say Adaa has carried it like a fashionista!

Speaking about the outfit and Adaa donning it, Zeel says, “Adaa is a pretty lady and I was so excited to see her in my collection. Especially this feather one. When I was ideating on some new dresses, I thought of introducing feathers because that’s something new and looks vogue. And I must say, Adaa has carried it with utmost grace and perfection. Looking forward to seeing Adaa wear more of my collection and carry them with her charm.”

Indeed, Zeel has defined her creative ability in such a beautiful manner. Looking forward to seeing more of her collections and creative experiments!