Active Super lights up Diwali with Indian Australian diaspora

12 October 2022 – Active Super wishes the Indian Australian diaspora a happy and prosperous Diwali. Many Indians will often traditionally start a new business venture, grow their investments, and make substantial purchases during this festive season.

Chantal Walker, Chief Member Experience & Growth Officer of Active Super, Australia’s leading ethical and responsible super fund, said: “We would like to wish the Indian diaspora a bright and prosperous Diwali filled with light and happiness. Active Super recognises the contribution of the Indian Australian community in shaping the harmonious social and economic tapestry of Australia’s multicultural society.”

Diwali is becoming an increasingly popular festival in Australia, especially with the growing presence of the Indian diaspora. According to the 2021 Census, there are over 710,000people of India-born origin in Australia, and they are the second largest group of overseas-born migrants behind England-born migrants.

Active Super works closely with multicultural marketing agency MultiConnexions in celebrating cultural diversity and driving inclusive communications for multicultural Australians.

Learn more about how you can brighten up your future with Active Super: https://www.activesuper.com.au/join-active-super-saa/