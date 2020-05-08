ACCOMMODATION INDUSTRY PROVIDES VALUABLE QUARANTINE HELP

Hotels in NSW have accommodated more than 13,000 people so far under quarantine arrangements introduced at the end of March to help contain COVID-19.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said housing large numbers of international travellers returning to Australia posed a major logistical challenge that has been successfully managed.

“Ensuring all returning travelers were quarantined for 14 days in hotels was a key decision that led to NSW flattening the curve,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We know quarantine hasn’t been easy for anyone involved, which is why I’d like to thank the returning travellers as well as the accommodation industry, 31 participating hotels and their staff for adapting at short notice to help us manage this unprecedented situation.”

NSW hotels have hosted more than 13,000 guests so far, including 1,059 families with children, housed in serviced apartments.

Currently, 3,637 people are still in hotel quarantine accommodation, with more than 31,000 catered meals provided so far.

As well as meeting the physical and mental health needs of temporary quarantine residents, the program has facilitated individual support through the Red Cross and supplies of personal care items including nappies, toothpaste, deodorant and sanitary items.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the quarantine requirements created complex challenges.

“It’s been amazing to see so many people pulling together in a short space of time to safely transport, house and care for such a large number of people,” Mr Ayres said.

“Their efforts have helped us stabilise infection rates and contributed enormously to progress in managing this disease.

“Nothing about the fight against COVID-19 has been straightforward but this is another example of the people of NSW rising to the challenge.”

The NSW Government is grateful for fantastic support provided by a team of dedicated medical professionals and hundreds of police, Australian Defence Force personnel, transport workers, security guards, caterers, cleaners, our travel management partners and support staff.