Acclaimed actor-producer JD Majethia launches website ‘Fan Ka Fan.Com’ to support people affected by Novel Coronavirus

Actor-Producer JD Majethia announces website ‘Fan Ka Fan’ to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the Government in its COVID-19 fight.

The website is a creative endeavor to motivate fans to raise funds to fight against the Novel Coronavirus. The fan who pledges to donate will be receiving a video from their favourite Television celebrity associated with the initiative.

Mr JD Majethia said, “As we all know that to protect the lives of people from the impact of coronavirus the country went into a long lockdown. This has and will create multiple crises and especially the financial ones for many in every nook and corner of the country. Now, when MANY from the country are impacted then MANY from the country needs to rise up to the occasion and help. The television industry has the power to inspire, motivate, influence a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it.”

“ ‘Fan Ka Fan’ enables us to acknowledge every individual who pledges to contribute towards the initiative by a special ‘Thank You’ message they will be received by their favourite star. I am hopeful that our initiative will help create an impact and awareness.

Celebrated Television actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani Karan V Grover, Ada Khan, Shubhangi Aatrey, Rupali Ganguli,Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitash Gaud, Shailesh Lodha and many others are part of the ‘Fan Ka Fan’ initiative.