Abhishek Bachchan is committed to everything he takes up

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit is one of the most sought-after and versatile producers in the industry. He has carved a niche for himself with his unique script choices, in-depth audience understanding and deep relations with some of the biggest actors in Bollywood. Ahead of Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, the veteran producer shares his experience working with the actor on his next film Big Bull. The Big Bull is a financial crime drama film which is headlined by junior Bachchan. Pandit reveals that Abhishek has been an extremely committed actor throughout the shoot and has set an example for the entire cast and crew.

“Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn’t waste people’s time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with!” Says Anand Pandit.

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit has worked on some of the iconic films under the banner Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Interestingly he is working with both the Bachchans currently – with Big B in “Chehre” and Junior Bachchan in “The Big Bull” both set to release later this year.