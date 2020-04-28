Aastha and SuhkE treat fans with a virtual wedding for their upcoming song ‘Video Bana De’

Sony Music India brings together two of the most loved musicians of our country Aastha Gill and Sukh E for a fun wedding song ‘Video Bana De’.

While we all are fighting this pandemic by staying at home, keeping up with the positivity and celebrations are equally important. A lot of couples are getting married/engaged virtually. Aastha and SukhE’s song is the perfect dance song for these virtual celebrations.

Singer Aastha Gill who has given humongous hits such as DJ Waley Babu, Buzz, Naagin’ amongst many other songs, has now collaborated with SukhE, who is a renowned artist known for Super hits like Superstar, Jaguar, Coka and many more.

Says Aastha, “This is the first time I am collaborating with Sukh E. I have always loved his music, and working on this together has been super fun. It’s a wedding song, a track that will definitely make you tap your feet. We created and shot the song before the lockdown, and in these tough times I hope Video Bana de brings in much-needed cheer and optimism.”

SukhE added, “Video Bana De is quirky, unconventional and bright. Aastha’s vivacious energy just added to the whole experience of making the song. I hope this track helps in maintaining positivity during these tough times. ”

Since the song has a wedding theme, the duo recently announced a ‘Virtual wedding’ giving regular promotions a break. They posted an invitation card on their social media and the wedding functions were as follows:

Aastha and SukhE went live each day celebrating functions with their fans virtually. The song Video Bana De releasesd today 27th April-the wedding day on Sony Music India’s youtube channel and across all streaming platforms.