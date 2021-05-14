AASHA AUSTRALIA FOUNDATION CHARITY CONCERT SUR SANGAM 21

AASHA- a ray of hope that is what AASHA Australia Foundation (A Not- for- Profit and registered Charity) has stood for taking care of the elders. The Caring for those who cared for us is the gratitude that AASHA and its members owe for the elders.

Aasha Australia Foundation connects seniors in Sydney through their Five monthly Hubs at Crows Nest, Hornsby, West Ryde, Wentworthville, and Blacktown.

The activities that are undertaken at these hubs are, singing, poetry recitation by seniors, Aasha Fit bit Dance exercises, yoga, laughter yoga, periodic health talks by specialists, forums by Senior rights, Centrelink, etc Free health checks by doctors (Blood Pressure and Diabetes Tests) providing meals, online support information, my aged care registrations etc.

AASHA’s members faced the gloomy year of pandemic bravely with the help of AASHA supporting its members through one-to-one contact telephonically, personally face to face, and through the social media platforms. The elders of the CALD community faced bigger challenges due to getting boxed up in their respective homes due to COVID restrictions, which got further cornered due to their families and grandchildren working and schooling from home.

AASHA started music therapy to uplift their mood and improvement in mental health. The number of health-related talks was organized on Social platforms, preceded by the setting up of these social platforms making each of them techno-savvy. Sing-Along, Chair sit in Yoga for physical fitness associated with one-to-one interaction on the social media.

On lifting of the COVID restrictions, AASHA took further initiatives on mental and physical health through Aasha Fit Bit dance exercises (which had a Facebook viewing of nearly Five Million ) Aasha Charity Concert Sur Sangam 2021 is being organized on Saturday 5th June at Bowman Hall Blacktown a part of the great challenge and effort that AASHA has taken to ensure that we maintain and sustain the activities of our five existing monthly hubs and other services we offer to our Seniors.

The Music Co-ordination for the Live Band Bollywood Concert is done by well-known Artist Lalit Mehra and is performed by Sydney’s top entertainers led by Jagpreet Grover, Ashutosh Jain, Shirley Angela D’souza, Sarbjot Singh, Sanjana Jagdish with Guest Singers Vinod Rajput and Kedarnath Pagaddinnimath.

The concert also has Special Bollywood Dance performances by Dr Pradnya Dugal, Dr Tanima Banerjee, and Meenu Dhillon(Haryanvi Dance) and the Concert is being compared by Sanghmitra Kumar and Sonu Rastogi.