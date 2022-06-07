A unique viewing experience in Dehradun

Fresh air and open skies are always welcome. More so, when state-of the-art cinematic experience is painting the canvas of your imagination. Welcome to the ‘Rising Moon Open Air Theatre’, Naugaon, Manduwala, near the Devbhoomi Uttrakhand University.

Around 20 kilometres from Dehradun, off Chakrata road, the place offers a peaceful experience where one can enjoy the best of movies in an al fresco environment.

Spread in an area of 9,000 square feet, the place can accommodate as many as 200 people. A brainchild of Anil Chadha, the place offers 9.1 digital tracks sound system. Says the founder, “It will be an experience like never before. We will offer the best viewing experience for you.”

A joint venture of ‘Rising Moon Theatre’ and ‘Creative Canvas Entertainment’, the concept revolves around nature and its many bounties. Located in the middle of a greenbelt away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the viewing experience will be worth its while. Although it’s not a drive-in theatre, movies will be shown on the very day of the release. They are the authorised exhibitors of Sony Pix, Fox Star, Disney, Zee5 and Viacom18. One can also enjoy fresh snacks and fast food made on order while watching any film.

So, are you ready to visit the only open air theatre in North India?

