A playback singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, TV show host, and global influencer, Thomson Andrew is a truly versatile performer with several accomplishments to his name. He has performed playback music for big production films, sang over 65 Ad jingles for big brands like Nestle and Volkswagen, has been part of hit television music shows and also produced his own singles.

An adept multilingual singer, Thomson has lent his voice for several films in many Indian languages and has worked with the biggest names of the music industry like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, A.R.Rahman, Amit Trivedi and Pritam. He performed additional vocals in the Hindi blockbuster films Super 30 (song Question Mark), Student Of The Year 2 (song Jawani Dewani). He has also performed songs for other languages – Telugu, Tamil, Bengali. He can sing in 12 languages across different genres.

Thomson’s international projects include singing for the background score for the Oscar-nominated Hollywood movie 127 Hours. He also featured in the internationally acclaimed album Superheavy with A.R.Rahman, Mick Jagger, Joss Stone and Damien Maley. Due to his all-round vocal talents, he was recently called in for playback singing for the mega-hit Disney films in their Hindi versions namely Aladdin, The Lion King 2, and for dubbing for Frozen 2. He has recently sung on the background score for Mardaani 2, directed by Yash raj films, background music that is composed by John Stewart.

Apart from films, Thomson has featured on the Amazon Prime original music show The Remix. He has been featured by Neha Kakkar on her MTV Unplugged episode this year and has also been part of MTV Coke Studio India Season 2 and MTV Unplugged India Seasons 1,2,6.

His brief stint for Zee Café, performing a promo for hit TV show American Idol, along with Melvin Louis and Monica Dogra, led him to be invited for the upcoming show, Tokers House, which he will be anchoring along with Jannat Zubair, coming soon on a new OTT platform Don Cinema. The show will feature famous Tik Tok stars including Arhan Ansari, Memon Shifu and others.

His other upcoming projects include a 9-city tour with Bollywood playback singer fame Sunidhi Chauhan – the McDowell’s #No1Yaari. He is also currently working on his debut Hindi-Punjabi single Smell, and his second Hindi single, Happy Nagar, in collaboration

with Anushree Sukanti.

His remarkable flair in various musical genres – Funk, Blues, Jazz, Soul, Pop, Rock and roll – coupled with his statement fashion sense make him a force to be reckoned with in the current music and entertainment world.

In future Thomson desires to collaborate with Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nucleya.