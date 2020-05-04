A new family entertainment channel for the viewers

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., the content powerhouse providing wholesome entertainment experience for the Indian audience for the last 57 years, has announced the launch of a new Free To Air Hindi General Entertainment Channel – Shemaroo TV. The commencement of Shemaroo TV reinforces the vision of Shemaroo Entertainment’s corporate philosophy ‘India Khush Hua’ by bringing complete family entertainment content that appeals to all age groups. Shemaroo TV kicks off with a curated collection of some of the most admired shows that embrace universal emotions. These include shows like Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Ssshhh… Koi Hai, Zabaan Sambhalke, to name a few. Launching on 1st May, Shemaroo TV will be available on DD Free Dish ,other major DTH and cable networks.

Targeted towards family audiences, Shemaroo TV will bridge the entertainment gap. In this unprecedented time when the entire nation is under lockdown, Shemaroo TV comes as a hope for the audience to watch these popular shows. In the first phase of the launch, the content catalogue will comprise of popular shows from the following genres:

Mythology: Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev a mythological drama series based on the Hindu god Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadev, who takes the viewers through the journey of the lord and how he became Mahadev. The genre will also witness classics from yesteryears like Jai Bajrangbali, Mata Ki Chowki etc

Comedy: Other shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that introduced Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and other talented comedians to the industry will also be airing to take the viewers down the memory lane and experience a laughter riot. The channel will also be airing shows like Zabaan Sambhalke, Bharti ka Show and more

Drama: Geet, Dil Se Dua Saubhagyavatibhava, Ghar Ek Sapna and more to entertain the audience scross genres, such as drama, mythology, thriller, and comedy. In addition to popular shows, the channel will enthrall the audience with popular movies, thus further enticing the audience. Shemaroo TV aims to bring a brand-new entertainment experience for the Indian audience who have access to selective programming content.

Popular actor Karan Veer Bohra whose show Dil Se Dua Saubhagyavatibhava will air on the channel said, “Viraj will always be a very special character for me. Initially when the role first came to me, I was very sceptical of playing that part but said yes anyways because it was challenging and had many shades and nuances that really intrigued me about the way his mind mainly functioned. The character gave me a very love-hate feeling towards him, and I was sure that the audiences would feel the same about Viraj too! I wanted to play a character that gave me all the liberty to portray the dark and light shades of topics such which are hidden in the interiors of big homes in our society, and portraying Viraj gave me the chance to showcase exactly what I had wanted to! Shemaroo TV is now bringing back the show that has always been closest to my heart, and I am sure that it will be an absolute treat for all my fans and wellwishers. So, let’s tune in together to catch me as Viraj from the 1st of May only on Shemaroo TV.”

Congratulating on the launch, the famous TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary said, “These are tough times and we all should stay together. What we as actors can do is entertain our audiences and the launch of Shemaroo TV will actually be the best solution for all our entertainment needs. I must say, Shemaroo TV is launching at a perfect time when the entire nation has limited access to entertainment. So I urge everyone to tune in to the channel on 1st May and enjoy all the shows together. Also don’t forget to catch me with my Geet in the serial ‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’.”