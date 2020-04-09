A message for international students

We know the impacts of this virus are affecting our international students here in Australia.

The Government has announced that international students who have been here longer than 12 months and who find themselves in financial hardship will be able to access their Australian superannuation.

International students are able to work up to 40 hours per fortnight.

International students working in aged care and as nurses have had these hours extended to support these critical sectors.

Our Government continues to work with universities and the international education sector to minimise the impact of COVID-19, and that includes finding innovative ways to support our international students.

I also encourage our international students to use the mental health support offered by their education provider. My message to our international students is: you are our friends, our classmates, our colleagues and members of our community.